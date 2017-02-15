REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

BLM Agent Testifies Bundy Ranch Standoff Sniper Aimed At Him

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal agent testified that he saw a “sniper” on a freeway overpass pointing a military-style weapon at him while a crowd of protesters in a dry river bed called for the government to release Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle in April 2014.

Trial resumed Wednesday in Las Vegas with Bureau of Land Management Special Agent Michael Johnson telling a federal court jury he “absolutely” felt his life was in danger.

Johnson testified he took cover for more than an hour behind a portable generator trailer, and never raised his AR-15 rifle at the overpass or at men, women and children in the wash below.

No shots were fired during the standoff, and the cattle were released.

Six defendants who the government says wielded weapons now face charges including conspiracy, firearm offenses and assault on a federal officer.

