Ohio Police Probe Shots Fired At Vehicles In I-275 Area

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating shots fired at two vehicles in a northern Cincinnati suburb.

Forest Park police say no injuries were reported, but two vehicles were shot at. Officers were first called to Hamilton Avenue just off Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning after a woman said a shot was fired at her from a car. A short time later, a tractor-trailer driver reported shots fired at his vehicle while on the interstate.

Police say both vehicles had dents consistent with being hit by bullets. They believe the vehicles were targeted randomly.

Police are asking for cooperation from business owners with security cameras in the area.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company