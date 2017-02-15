Ohio Truck Driver Accused Of Dumping Wastewater Into Streams

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio truck driver has been indicted on federal charges alleging he dumped wastewater into streams, killing fish and other wildlife while fouling the water.

U.S. Attorney Carole Rendon on Tuesday announced that 45-year-old Adam Boylen, of North Lawrence, was charged with four counts of violating the Clean Water Act.

The indictment states that Boylen was working for an Ohio-based company in spring 2016 when he repeatedly dumped wastewater into tributaries of the Tuscarawas (TUHS’-cahr-was) River. He was supposed to load wastewater from corporate facilities into a tanker truck for disposal at a designated site in Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges the wastewater killed vegetation and some 700 fish and more than 3,000 minnows, frogs, tadpoles and crayfish.

Court records didn’t show an attorney for the Stark County man.

