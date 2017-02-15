Trenton Edgewood Girls And Rockford Parkway Boys End Drought

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of schools earned victories last week to end dubious streaks.

Foremost was the Trenton Edgewood girls team, which defeated Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 37-24 on Saturday to finish the regular season at 19-3 and clinch the Southwest Ohio Conference title.

The Cougars have competed in several conferences over the years but this season marks the first time in the 47 years of the program that they have won a league championship outright.

Meanwhile, the Rockford Parkway boys didn’t have to wait that long but it still must have seemed like a lifetime since the Panthers had won a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

Actually, it was nearly five years ago since Parkway claimed a victory in league play. That drought ended Friday when the Panthers beat visiting New Bremen, 57-42, to snap a 43-game losing streak in MAC play.

The last league win prior to that was also against New Bremen, 52-51, on Feb. 17, 2012.

“It feels great,” Parkway head coach Doug Hughes told the Van Wert Times Bulletin. “I’m so happy for the kids who have worked so hard and stuck with the program, who have stuck with us through the changes in the program and given us good effort.

“I’m thrilled to get the monkey off our back.”

Parkway got 17 points from Caleb Kinney and 14 by Jack Wehe, the sophomore guard who went 11 for 11 from the foul line to set a program record for most made throws in a game and tied the record for best percentage.

The Panthers made 20 of 23 free throws (87 percent).

“We are thrilled about how we shot from the foul line,” Hughes said. “We have shot horrible from the foul line in most of our losses this year.”

TOUGH TO THE END

Chelsey Taylor on Thursday became the third Hicksville girls player to reach 1,000 career points — barely.

The senior guard was fouled with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter and injured her knee on the play against Haviland Wayne Trace. She made one of two free throws to hit the 1,000 mark for her last points of the game and of the season as it turns out.

Taylor was later diagnosed with a torn meniscus, ending her career for the Aces.

Hicksville won the game 55-46 over Wayne Trace to improve to 14-5. Addison Bergman led Hicksville with 20 points and Taylor had 13 points and four assists.

Wayne Trace is ninth this week in The Associated Press Division IV poll.

TOP SPOT

Speaking of polls, the final AP girls poll was released this week.

Newark (22-0) finished on top in Division I with all 23 first-place votes, the only unanimous choice among the four divisions.

Ottawa-Glandorf (20-0) is first in Division II; Cincinnati Summit Country Day (22-0) leads Division III and Berlin Hiland (20-1) is atop Division IV.

MR. CLUTCH AGAIN

Findlay’s Kyle Nunn hit his second buzzer-beating game-winning shot of the season on Friday when his put-back of an offensive rebound gave the Trojans a 63-61 win over Toledo St. Francis, which was ranked ninth in Division I at the time. Four weeks earlier Nunn, a second-team All-Ohio defensive back who is headed to Pitt on a football scholarship, hit a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to beat Toledo Central Catholic 54-52.

NOTABLE

South Point’s Cody Runyon made a school record eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points in a 70-53 win over Gallia Academy. . After scoring 24 points and hauling in eight rebounds in an 85-64 win over Hicksville on Friday, Haviland Wayne Trace’s Ethan Linder tallied 37 points and nine boards a night later in a 69-44 victory over Convoy Crestview. Linder is now 12 points away from 2,000 in his career. . New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig scored 40 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the Blue Jackets’ 61- 40 win over Tiffin Calvert.

