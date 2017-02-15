Wilder Scores 38, W. Michigan Defeats Bowling Green 89-79

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Thomas Wilder went off for a career-high 38 points — 31 after halftime — as Western Michigan broke away late from Bowling Green in an 89-79 win on Tuesday night, continuing a late-season surge.

Western Michigan (10-15, 6-7 Mid-American Conference) has won three straight and four of five, rebounding from a four-game losing streak.

Tucker Haymond, 16 points and 10 rebounds, knocked down a jump shot to break a 63-63 tie with 8:07 to play, sparking a 9-0 run for the Broncos over the next two minutes. Bowling Green came as close as four after that, but Wilder closed the game with six straight free throws and a layup.

Wilder finished 11 of 17 from the floor and 15-for-15 shooting at the line.

Western Michigan was 31 of 37 at the free-throw line as Bowling Green was called for a season-high 30 fouls, losing two of their top four scorers.

Rodrick Caldwell led the Falcons (11-15, 5-8) with 15 points, Zack Denny and Dylan Frye 13 each.

