Wilder Scores 38, W. Michigan Defeats Bowling Green 89-79

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Thomas Wilder went off for a career-high 38 points — 31 after halftime — as Western Michigan broke away late from Bowling Green in an 89-79 win on Tuesday night, continuing a late-season surge.

Western Michigan (10-15, 6-7 Mid-American Conference) has won three straight and four of five, rebounding from a four-game losing streak.

Tucker Haymond, 16 points and 10 rebounds, knocked down a jump shot to break a 63-63 tie with 8:07 to play, sparking a 9-0 run for the Broncos over the next two minutes. Bowling Green came as close as four after that, but Wilder closed the game with six straight free throws and a layup.

Wilder finished 11 of 17 from the floor and 15-for-15 shooting at the line.

Western Michigan was 31 of 37 at the free-throw line as Bowling Green was called for a season-high 30 fouls, losing two of their top four scorers.

Rodrick Caldwell led the Falcons (11-15, 5-8) with 15 points, Zack Denny and Dylan Frye 13 each.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company