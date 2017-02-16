REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Clarification: Postal Vehicles-Corruption Story

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — In a story Oct. 21, 2011, The Associated Press reported that Sarah Fawaz had her sentence reduced in a federal fraud case to a year of home confinement from a sentence of eight months of house arrest and four months in a halfway house. As part of that change in September 2011, she didn’t have to report to a halfway house. The home confinement was subsequently dropped when her sentence was changed again in May 2012. Her case was closed when she was released from supervised release, or probation, in February 2013.

