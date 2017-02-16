Cuyahoga County Jail Inmate Suffers Fatal Medical Emergency

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old Cleveland woman being held at the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Jail on drug dealing charges has died after suffering a “medical emergency.”

County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says Nadine Stanley was initially treated at the jail before she was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether anything was found inside Stanley’s cell that would indicate why she became ill. Madigan declined to offer further information regarding the death.

Court records say Stanley was arrested after a Jan. 3 raid at her home turned up heroin, cocaine and marijuana along with digital scales and drug packaging materials.

Stanley had two prior drug-related convictions.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine Stanley’s cause of death.

