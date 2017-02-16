Flyers-Flames Sums

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Cousins 6 (Read), 1:30. 2, Calgary, Tkachuk 11 (Backlund, Hamilton), 4:28. Penalties_Chiasson, CGY, served by Tkachuk, Major (spearing), 7:41; Chiasson, CGY, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:41; Monahan, CGY, (delay of game), 10:33; Philadelphia bench, served by Cousins (too many men on the ice), 13:53; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 17:10.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Brodie 4 (Tkachuk, Engelland), 12:45. Penalties_Versteeg, CGY, (high sticking), 9:34; Ferland, CGY, Major (fighting), 14:41; Bellemare, PHI, Major (fighting), 14:41.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Giordano 7, 19:21. Penalties_Neuvirth, PHI, served by Cousins, (delay of game), 12:37; Simmonds, PHI, (roughing), 19:59; Simmonds, PHI, (roughing), 19:59.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-10-9_34. Calgary 8-5-10_23.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 9-6-1 (22 shots-20 saves). Calgary, Elliott 12-13-2 (34-33).

A_18,815 (19,289). T_2:37.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Lonnie Cameron.

Comments

comments