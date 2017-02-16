REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Motorist Indicted In Fatal Hit-skip Of Cleveland Officer

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say the motorist arrested in the fatal hit-skip of a Cleveland police patrolman on an interstate had cocaine in his system when he struck the officer.

Forty-five-year-old Israel Alvarez, of Cleveland, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, failing to stop after an accident and drug possession in the death of Patrolman David Fahey on Interstate 90 last month.

Alvarez was arrested in Lorain the day Fahey was killed after a Department of Homeland Security agent spotted his damaged car in a driveway.

Authorities have said Alvarez was driving around 60 mph when he struck Fahey, who was setting down flares to close the interstate’s westbound lanes after an earlier fatal accident.

Alvarez is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company