Northern Kentucky Holds Off Cleveland State

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Drew McDonald scored Northern Kentucky’s final 11 points and finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 62-60 win over Cleveland State on Thursday night.

McDonald gave the Norse (18-9, 9-5 Horizon) the lead for good on a pair of free throws that made it 61-60 with 35 seconds left and made 1 of 2 from the foul line to cap the scoring with five seconds left. Rob Edwards missed a 3-point attempt that would have won it at the buzzer for the Vikings (8-19, 4-11).

Edwards had 19 points and Kasheem Thomas scored 11 for Cleveland State.

Carson Williams had 22 points for Northern Kentucky, which had its largest lead at 42-30 early in the second half. After Walton’s jumper made it 50-44 at 11:14, the Norse went almost 10 minutes with a field goal while the Vikings rallied to take a 58-56 lead.

McDonald’s 3-pointer with 1:24 left ended the drought and made it 59-58.

