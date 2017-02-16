REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Bill Would Allow Longer Sentence For Disfiguring Victim

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The case of a woman set on fire by her ex-boyfriend has prompted an Ohio lawmaker’s proposal to allow longer sentences for crimes that permanently maim or disfigure victims.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports the bill introduced this week could make a sliding-scale specification available in assault cases involving serious physical harm to victims.

Republican Rep. Jim Hughes, of Upper Arlington, says Judy Malinowski’s case illustrates the need for that change.

The man accused of dousing Malinowski with gasoline in August 2015 was sentenced to the maximum, 11 years in prison. Malinowski remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after dozens of surgeries.

Prosecutors say they’ll pursue a homicide case against the man if Malinowski dies. A judge allowed her to record a deposition that could be used at such a trial.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company