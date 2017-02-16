REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Playhouse Theater Plans To Relocate By 2020

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A famous Cincinnati theatre program is relocating.

The Playhouse in the Park’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday that the regional theatre will move from the Robert S. Marx Theater by 2020. The organization says it reviewed renovation options but ultimately decided relocation was a better financial decision.

Playhouse in the Park’s Artistic Director, Blake Robison, says the new theater will remain in the same neighborhood. Robison adds that it will have better acoustics and sight lines for audiences attending programs.

A fundraiser for the project will open later this year. A goal has not been announced.

