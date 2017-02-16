Police In Ohio Suburb Investigate Baby’s Death

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Police in a Dayton suburb are investigating the death of an infant found in a trash bin.

Trotwood police say the baby died in early February and the body was found discarded in a residential trash container in the southwest Ohio city. They say the Montgomery County coroner’s office has performed an autopsy, but the cause of the death is still pending.

Police say the infant’s mother has said the baby was stillborn. Police say they will decide on charges after the cause of death is determined.

