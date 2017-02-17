REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Appeals Court Rejects Ohio Lawsuit Over Health Care Law Tax

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine that challenged what DeWine called an unconstitutional health care tax levied on state and local governments.

The 2015 lawsuit argued there was no precedent allowing the collection of $6.25 million the previous year from government entities and nothing in the federal health care law that allowed such a tax.

At issue is a provision in the law permitting tax assessments against health insurance companies and certain employers who offer self-insured group health plans to help keep premiums affordable.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday the tax was constitutional. A DeWine spokeswoman said the decision was being reviewed.

Lawsuit parties include Shawnee State, Bowling Green and Youngstown state universities and the University of Akron.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company