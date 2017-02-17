REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Blue Jackets Beat Weary Penguins In Overtime 2-1

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.

Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets after a fast, taut game amid a playoff atmosphere at sold-out Nationwide Arena.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved back into a tie for second place with Pittsburgh in the rough Metropolitan Division.

Murray made 37 saves, and Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.

