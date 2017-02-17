Flyers-Oilers Sums
First Period_1, Edmonton, Hendricks 4 (Pakarinen, Letestu), 2:14. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 22 (Nugent-hopkins, Benning), 15:19. Penalties_Lucic, EDM, (slashing), 14:14; Manning, PHI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:14.
Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Gudas 3 (Couturier), 0:31. 4, Edmonton, Eberle 12 (Mcdavid, Maroon), 7:17. 5, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 12 (Gryba, Kassian), 8:32. 6, Edmonton, Klefbom 10 (Hendricks, Mcdavid), 16:39. 7, Philadelphia, Simmonds 24 (Schenn), 19:15. Penalties_Maroon, EDM, Major (fighting), 10:35; Manning, PHI, Major (fighting), 10:35; Benning, EDM, (interference), 12:13; Draisaitl, EDM, (interference), 17:02.
Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Schenn 17 (Voracek, Giroux), 7:13 (pp). 9, Edmonton, Mcdavid 19 (Maroon, Eberle), 14:50. Penalties_Maroon, EDM, (hooking), 6:39.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-11-16_36. Edmonton 10-8-7_25.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 0.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 9-7-1 (25 shots-19 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 29-16-7 (36-33).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:42.
Referees_Tim Peel, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Ryan Galloway.