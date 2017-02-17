REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kent State Ends Akron’s 30-game Home Winning Streak

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Deon Edwin scored 21 points to help Kent State snap Akron’s 30-game home winning streak with a 70-67 win on Friday night.

The Zips’ home winning streak had been the second longest in the nation behind No. 7 Oregon (41). The Golden Flashes (15-12, 7-7 Mid-American) had a 7-1 run to lead 70-64 on Mitch Peterson’s free throw with three seconds left.

Noah Robotham hit three free throws for Akron (22-5, 12-2) with a second left when it didn’t matter.

Kent State never trailed after Edwin’s basket with 9:19 left made it 48-47, but the Flashes struggled to separate as Akron tied it twice, at 61- and 63-all. But after Edwin’s jumper made it 65-63, Kent State never surrendered the lead and hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 23 seconds to hold on.

Jimmy Hall added 18 points and Jaylin Walker scored 16 for Kent State.

Isaiah Johnson had 18 points, Daniel Utomi scored 16 and Antino Jackson 10 for Akron.

