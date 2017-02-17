REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lawmaker Wants To Block Car Insurance Hikes Based On Age

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine state senator is looking to protect senior citizens in the state from having car insurance rates go up because of their ages.

Sen. Bill Diamond, a Windham Democrat, says his bill follows up on insurance giant Progressive’s attempt to raise rates. Diamond says Progressive wanted to raise rates on drivers who reach the age of 65.

Progressive has disputed the notion that the move was based solely on age. Maine Superintendent of Insurance Eric Cioppa ruled against the move last year.

Diamond says his proposal would ensure seniors in the state are protected against similar attempts from insurance companies in the future.

A hearing on the proposal was held before a legislative committee on Thursday. It will next be discussed and voted on in committee.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company