REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lawmakers Want Taxes On Feminine Products Eliminated

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lawmakers in Ohio have proposed a law that would remove sales taxes from feminine hygiene products.

House Bill 61’s two sponsors, state Reps. Greta Johnson of Akron and Brigid Kelly of Oakley, are pushing for feminine hygiene products to be considered “medically necessary.” This status makes feminine products tax exempt under Ohio law.

Kelly estimates that the state would miss $4 million a year in tax revenue if the “pink tax” was nixed.

Advocates of the proposed legislation say it could save women up to $1,700 in their lifetime.

The bill has to be assigned to a committee before it is considered or killed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company