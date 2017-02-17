Ohio University Returning To Normal After Water Main Break

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University is resuming normal operations after a large water main break temporarily closed its main campus in Athens.

The break Thursday morning left much of the southeastern Ohio city without water. The Columbus Dispatch reports repairs were made by Thursday evening.

Bottled water was distributed to students and other residents, and city officials issued a temporary boil order.

The university said the library, the student center and the recreation center were reopening Friday as operations returned to normal.

