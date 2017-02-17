REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police Investigating Shooting After Car Chase

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a shooting near a UPS distribution center led to a car chase.

Officials say Columbus police responded after a woman was shot around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say a team of officers chased the shooting suspect along Interstate 70 before apprehending the individual.

Officials say the victim was taken to Mount Carmel West with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect was also taken to Mount Carmel West.

The suspect’s condition is unknown. Police have not identified the suspect or victim.

An investigation is underway.

