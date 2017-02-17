Suspect In Slaying Of Teenage Ohio Girl Pleads Not Guilty

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A registered sex offender who could face the death penalty for the slaying of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl has pleaded not guilty.

A judge on Thursday refused to set bond for 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker, of South Euclid. He faces charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse in the death of Alianna DeFreeze. The girl’s body was found in an abandoned home in Cleveland on Jan. 29, three days after her mother reported her missing when she didn’t arrive at school.

Whitaker was arrested Feb. 2. Authorities have said his DNA was matched to evidence from the slaying.

Whitaker’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment.

