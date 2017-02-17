REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tests Find Marijuana In Emirati Man Killed By Ohio Officer

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash and was fatally shot by police had marijuana in his system.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports that toxicology tests for the 26-year-old Case Western Reserve University law student found no other drugs or alcohol in his system.

Authorities say a Hudson officer repeatedly shot Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri during a struggle on Dec. 4 after Alameri flipped his car along the Ohio Turnpike and ran away.

Investigators haven’t said why he fled. A witness who called 911 said it seemed something was wrong with Alameri and that he was “running wildly.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States has discussed the case with Ohio’s governor and public safety director.

