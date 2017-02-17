US Rig Count Increases 10 This Week To 751; Texas Up 16

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 10 this week to 751.

A year ago, 514 rigs were active.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 597 rigs sought oil and 153 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Texas increased by 16 rigs and Utah gained one.

Louisiana lost three rigs, New Mexico declined by two and Alaska, North Dakota and Oklahoma each lost one.

Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wyoming were all unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May at 404.

