Benzinger, Davis Help Wright St Top Cleveland St 74-68, 2OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Grant Benzinger scored six points in the second overtime and had his fourth double-double of the season, Steven Davis had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists and Wright State slipped past Cleveland State 74-68 on Saturday.

Benzinger hit four 3-pointers, finished with 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Justin Mitchell had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Wright State (19-9, 10-5 Horizon).

Benzinger’s 3 gave the Raiders the lead, 63-61, for good with 3:38 to play. After Bobby Word hit 1 of 2 free throws, he and Davis each hit jumpers, but Demonte Flannigan answered with a 3 to pull Cleveland State to 67-65 with 1:55 left.

The Vikings missed their next three shots and Wright State hit 6 of 8 free throws to seal the win.

Flannigan was 8-of-12 shooting, including three 3s, scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Cleveland State (8-20, 4-12). Rob Edwards had 17 points and Word added 16, but they combined to make just 10 of 29 from the field.

Wright State moved within a half game of second-place Oakland in the conference standings.

