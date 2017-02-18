Contenders Crowd Potential 2018 Political Field In Ohio

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In the timeline of politics, Ohio’s next statewide election is just around the corner.

For Republicans, that means working to avert a collision in 2018 among three high-profile gubernatorial hopefuls: Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

For out-of-power Democrats, the challenge is even trickier: Finding any candidate with the political clout and statewide name recognition to win.

Ex-Attorney General Richard Cordray would be among the Democrats’ top possibilities should Republicans in Washington succeed in firing him as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Talk-show host Jerry Springer also is considering a run. So are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

Republican Gov. John Kasich cannot run for re-election because of term limits.

