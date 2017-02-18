REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Police Wrangle Pigs, Other Animals From Home In City

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police had to become urban cowboys to wrangle pigs and other animals from a home in the city of Mansfield in northern Ohio.

The Mansfield News Journal reports ( ) that officers were making a well-being check Friday on children in the home in response to a tip. Officer Sarah Mosier Napier says they found “deplorable” conditions, with a variety of animals.

With help from the Humane Society of Richland County, authorities removed two pot-bellied pigs, five snakes, a dog and a lizard. Police say mice scampered across the floors.

Authorities placed children ages 1, 3 and 17 years with relatives and charged three adults at the home with child endangering.

Officer Heath Underwood said wrestling a pig was a first for him. Sweating, he said he would skip his workout.

