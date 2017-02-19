2 Ohio Counties Plan To Use Electronic Poll Books This Year

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Election officials in two major metropolitan areas in northern Ohio plan to begin using electronic poll books this year, joining more than two-thirds of Ohio’s 88 counties in making the switch from paper lists to check in voters.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Board of Elections recently voted to purchase 1,450 electronic poll books from a Florida company. The board plans to phase-in the use of poll books starting with the May 2 Primary Election.

The Lucas County Board of Elections is set to vote March 3 on which of two computer tablet vendors it will use for its 550 computer tablets. The board aims to use the machines in the Toledo municipal primary Sept. 12.

Sixty-one of Ohio’s counties have implemented electronic poll book technology so far.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company