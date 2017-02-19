Cleveland Couple Pleads Not Guilty After Child Overdoses

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suburban Cleveland couple whose child overdosed on heroin and survived have pleaded not guilty to child endangering and drug possession charges.

The boy was resuscitated and rushed to a hospital from his Berea home Jan. 11 after his father called 911 and reported that the child had stopped breathing. Cleveland.com reports hospital staff found a baggie of heroin and prescription pills tucked in the boy’s sock.

There were conflicting reports about the boy’s age on whether he is 7 or 8.

Police say the boy’s father admitted using drugs earlier in the day. The parents, both 31, were arrested at the hospital.

They entered their pleas Friday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Common Pleas Court.

