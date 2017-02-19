Officers Nab Bank Robbery Suspect After Spotting Gun Tattoo

CLEVELAND (AP) — The FBI says vigilant police officers working security at the entrance to Cleveland City Hall have arrested a suspect in a pair of bank robberies after spotting a gun-shaped tattoo on the man’s face.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) the 31-year-old man was arrested Friday after he tried to enter City Hall to get a copy of a birth certificate. Online court records don’t indicate whether he’s been charged in bank robberies in Cleveland from Jan. 30 and Feb. 13.

An FBI spokeswoman says officers recognized the man and the gun-shaped tattoo beneath his eye from a photo the FBI released early last week after issuing a warrant for his arrest.

