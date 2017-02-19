Ohio To Auction Off Items From Abandoned Safe-deposit Boxes

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will hold an auction of items that were taken from about 1,000 abandoned bank safe-deposit boxes and turned over to the state.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that it will be the first such auction Ohio has held since 1998.

The two-day auction is set for Feb. 23-24 at the Apple Tree Auction Center in Newark. Among the items up for bid are U.S. gold coins, silver dollars, foreign coins and currency and 38 100-ounce silver bars. The state has owned some of the items since 1968.

The auction center will earn 15 percent of the proceeds. Co-owner Sam Schnaidt says he expects 40 to 50 bidders to attend the auction while another 150 or so will register to bid online.

