Public Can See Presidential Aircraft At Ohio Museum

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Former Air Force One crew members and security personnel along with other experts will be on hand to talk with visitors at an Ohio museum’s collection of presidential planes.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force says a retired pilot and flight attendant are among those who will interact with visitors Monday on Presidents Day. The museum near Dayton includes aircraft dating to those used by Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Visitors can board and walk through the famed plane that served eight presidents. The SAM 26000 carried President John F. Kennedy’s body back to Washington after Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as the new president aboard the plane following Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

