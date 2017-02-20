REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dad Found Safe In Ohio After Mysterious Texas Disappearance

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say they’ve safely located a man whose mysterious disappearance from the San Antonio area spurred weeks of searching by his family and volunteers.

Police tell the Akron Beacon Journal ( ) that a tip led them to 44-year-old Lee Arms in a community near Bath Township. They say he tried to escape his life in Texas and ended up in Ohio after meeting someone online.

Police notified his family but declined to release further details because Arms wasn’t charged with a crime.

The father of three from Falls City, Texas, had vanished Feb. 5. After he didn’t show up for work, his car was found still running and abandoned with its lights flashing, with his wallet and other belongings still at the scene.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company