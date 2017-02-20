REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NE Ohio Officer Kills Suspect After 9-hour Hostage Standoff

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer fatally shot a man who held a woman at knifepoint during a nine-hour standoff in northeastern Ohio.

Authorities say the man took the woman hostage in the laundry room of a Kent apartment complex when officers investigating possible drug activity tried to make contact with him Sunday afternoon.

Kent police say emergency responders tried for hours to negotiate with him before moving to rescue the woman Sunday night. They say he was shot during the rescue attempt, but they didn’t release details of how the scene unfolded.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Carter, of Kent.

Police say the woman and the officers involved weren’t seriously hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.

