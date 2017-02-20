REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police Identify Teen Victim In Shooting

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a school playground.

Officials say 17-year-old Devin Price, of Cleveland, was shot in the stomach around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lBjVIw) that Price was rushed to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he died.

Authorities say no arrests have been made. Police have not released any other details about the shooting.

