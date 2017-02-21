REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bowling Green Snaps 17-game Losing Streak To Akron 66-65

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye scored 22 points, Wes Alcegaire sank the game winning free throws with 2.4 seconds left, and Bowling Green snapped a 17-game losing streak to Akron with a 66-65 win on Tuesday night.

Bowling Green (12-16, 6-9 Mid-American) led by 11 early in the second half but Akron chipped away before finally grabbing a 61-59 lead on an Isaiah Johnson 3-point play with 2:26 left. The lead changed hands four more times before the penultimate possession, and Akron appeared to have put the Falcons away after a Johnson layup gave the Zips a 65-64 lead with seven seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Johnson was called for a questionable blocking foul and Alcegaire dispatched both shots at the line for the final lead change. Akron (22-6, 12-3) advanced it past midcourt and called timeout with 1.3 seconds left but turned it over on the inbounds pass.

Zack Denny had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Bowling Green.

Jimond Ivey led Akron with 13 points, and Johnson finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

