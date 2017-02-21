Nordson Tops Street 1Q Forecasts

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $50 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $407.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397 million.

Nordson shares have risen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 87 percent in the last 12 months.

