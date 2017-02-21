Oakland Rips Through Youngstown State 101-72

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Hayes scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help lead Oakland to a 101-72 drubbing of Youngstown State on Tuesday night.

It was the second time this season the Golden Grizzlies broke the 100-point barrier, the first coming on Nov. 19 against Chicago State.

Martez Walker finished with 19 points and six assists for Oakland (22-7, 12-4), which has won six straight and remains locked in a struggle with Valparaiso for the Horizon League crown.

The Golden Grizzlies shot 52 percent overall and dished out 29 assists on their 39 field goals.

Cameron Morse led Youngstown State (11-19, 5-12) with 15 points. Braun Hartfield added 12.

Oakland led by nine, 56-47, with 13:34 left and seized a stranglehold on the game over the final 10 minutes. A Hayes dunk extended the lead past 20, and a Chris Palombizio free throw made it 93-63 with 2:35 left.

