Ohio Gas Prices Dip Slightly, Remain Under National Average

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices around Ohio have dipped slightly in the past week.

The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.09 in Tuesday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s three pennies cheaper than a week ago but significantly higher than the average of $1.70 at this time last year.

The national average was $2.28, the same as a week ago. The national average a year ago was much lower at $1.71.

AAA says there has been a strong supply of crude oil on the market and gas prices have stayed relatively steady in recent weeks.

___

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company