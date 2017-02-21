REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio GOP Lawmaker Won’t Sponsor Payday Lending Reform Bill

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who vowed to push payday lending reform in Ohio has decided not to sponsor such a bill during her final two-year term, marking a setback for those hoping to further crack down on that industry.

Rep. Marlene Anielski tells Cleveland.com ( ) it’s an important issue but she feels she can only effectively focus on one topic, and she’s prioritizing suicide prevention. That’s personal for Anielski, whose son killed himself.

Her Democratic co-sponsor plans to proceed with a payday lending reform bill. But he says losing Anielski’s sponsorship is a setback because the proposal won’t pass without support from Republicans. They control the Legislature and have been hesitant to further restrict payday lending.

A research group found such loans are more expensive in Ohio than any other state.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company