Ohio Police: Boy Shot, Wounded In Reported Robbery Attempt

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeastern Ohio say a 10-year-old boy was shot and wounded during a confrontation that was reported as an attempted robbery.

Massillon police tell The Independent ( ) that the boy was shot in the shoulder area on Monday afternoon and the injury wasn’t considered life-threatening as he was taken to a hospital.

Police say the boy was with a juvenile relative when the shooting occurred. They reported that someone in a vehicle demanded something from them and fired a shot when they didn’t comply.

Police Lt. Jason Saintenoy says officers are investigating whether there are similarities between that case and other attempted robberies that have occurred in the area.

