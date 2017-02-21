REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Prison System Investigates Suspected Inmate Overdoses

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says it’s investigating a series of nonfatal drug overdoses of inmates at a central Ohio prison this weekend.

Grant Doepel (DOH’-puhl), a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, on Tuesday confirmed the investigation at Pickaway Correctional Institution. But he said further details weren’t available.

Doepel says fewer than six inmates overdosed.

Overdoses by people behind bars have become an issue as the state’s painkiller and heroin epidemic has worsened, though the problem is more closely associated with jails.

Over the past year or two, jail inmates in Lake and Richland counties, among others, have overdosed. Some of them died.

Overdoses last year at the county jail serving Youngstown in northeastern Ohio led a sheriff to request a body scanner to stop drugs from getting inside.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company