Ohio State Museum Asks Public To Help Buy Dinosaur Skeleton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A geological museum at Ohio State University wants to buy a new dinosaur skeleton for its collection, and it’s hoping the public will pitch in to make that happen.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports the is aiming to raise $80,000 next month for the addition.

Why? As one curator puts it: “Nothing gets kids excited like dinosaurs.”

Toys and other items sold at the museum don’t generate enough income for big purchases or upgrades, and there’s a squeeze on federal funding, so the museum is turning to crowdsourcing to pay for the project.

The hope is to add a cast skeleton of a bus-sized dinosaur dubbed Cryolophosaurus ellioti. It was named after retired Ohio State geology professor David Elliot, who discovered the remains in Antarctica in 1991.

