Penguins-Hurricanes Sums
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Wilson 6 (Hornqvist, Cullen), 2:15. 2, Carolina, Skinner 20 (Stempniak, Di giuseppe), 8:00 (pp). Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 3:48; Malkin, PIT, (high sticking), 6:09; Crosby, PIT, (tripping), 16:37; Pesce, CAR, (hooking), 19:04.
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 33 (Letang, Kessel), 16:21 (pp). Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (delay of game), 2:55; Crosby, PIT, (slashing), 10:14; Aho, CAR, (interference), 14:35; Stalberg, CAR, (slashing), 15:31.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 25 (Hagelin), 9:41. Penalties_Stempniak, CAR, (hooking), 16:11.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-6-9_22. Carolina 14-10-6_30.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 4; Carolina 1 of 5.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 22-7-3 (30 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Ward 21-19-7 (22-19).
A_12,145 (18,680). T_2:26.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Ryan Gibbons.