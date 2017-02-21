Police: 4 Teens Wounded In 2 Separate Shootings In Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Four teenagers have been wounded in two separate shootings in Cleveland.

Police say two 14-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were shot Monday night in the city. Witnesses tell police that the shots were fired from a car with tinted windows. The teens were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Around the same time, a fourth teen, a 16-year-old boy, was wounded in a separate shooting. Police say he was shot in the abdomen.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims or said if they believe the shootings are connected.

No arrests have been made.

