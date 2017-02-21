Smith Leads With 16 As Balanced Dayton Tops George Mason

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Scoochie Smith scored 16 points and three others finished with 12 each as Dayton used a 20-0 run in the second half and defeated George Mason 83-70 on Tuesday night to clinch a double-bye into the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

The Flyers (22-5, 13-2) entered Tuesday in a first-place tie with idle VCU and have won seven in a row since losing 73-68 at VCU on Jan. 27. The rematch comes at Dayton March 1.

John Crosby, Xeyrius Williams, and Charles Cooke each scored 12 points for Dayton and Kendall Pollard chipped in 10. Crosby was 3-for-3 shooting 3-pointers and Dayton made 10 of 25 attempts from deep.

Seniors Smith, Pollard, Cooke, Kyle Davis, and Jeremiah Bonsu have won a program record 100 wins in their careers.

Jaire Grayer led George Mason (18-10, 8-7) with 13 points and 13 boards, Marcquise Moore added 12 points and nine rebounds.

There was a significant “visitor” in the building Tuesday. The NCAA championship trophy, which is making a tour of selected venues in advance of March Madness, was on display in the arena’s concourse.

