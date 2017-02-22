Carter With Double-double, Leads Ohio Over Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jaaron Simmons added in 21 points and Ohio cruised to a 79-62 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night.

Ohio (18-8, 10-5 Mid-American Conference) has won four straight and is in sole possession of second place in the East Division conference standings. Miami (10-18, 3-12) has lost seven of its last eight games.

Carter was 10 of 14 from the floor and Simmons was 7 of 10 and made all five free-throw attempts. Mike Laster chipped in 14 points for the Bobcats.

Logan McLane scored 11 points to lead Miami. Jake Wright and Marcus Weathers had 10 apiece.

Ohio had a double-digit lead with 2:46 left in the first half and led 38-22 at the break. The RedHawks pulled to 44-41 with 12:22 remaining. The Bobcats answered with a 16-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Comments

comments