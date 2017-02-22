Fiery Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Akron

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Akron say a multiple vehicle crash has left one person dead and three injured.

Fire officials say an accident involving four vehicles caused another collision involving two cars near the U.S. Route 224 and Interstate 77 exit ramp around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say a vehicle in the second crash caught fire.

Fire officials say one person was pulled from a car in the second crash while another person died.

Authorities say three people were hurt in the second crash. Officials have not released the condition of the victims.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company