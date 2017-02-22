Kent State Downs Buffalo 77-69 Behind Hall’s 26 Points

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Hall grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 26 points to become the eighth player in Kent State history to reach 1,500 career points as the Golden Flashes beat the Buffalo 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Walker scored 22 points with four 3-pointers for Kent State (16-12, 8-7), which entered the game two games back in the Mid-American East standings while Buffalo (15-13, 9-6) was tied for second and riding a six-game win streak.

After eight lead changes and three ties, Kent State used a 9-2 run in which Walker hit a 3 and a jumper to take a 58-51 lead. Hall’s jumper put the Golden Flashes up by nine with 3:06 to go.

Buffalo closed to 69-64 after two layups by Blake Hamilton with 1:30 left, but got no closer. The Bulls shot 37.5 percent from the floor in the second half.

Hamilton scored 22 for Buffalo, which had beaten Kent State seven straight times dating to the 2013-14 season.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company