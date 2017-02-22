Toledo City Council Votes To Fund More Police Body Cameras

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo city officials have voted to fund the purchase of more body cameras for police.

WTOL-TV reports ( ) that Toledo City Council voted unanimously to allocate $156,000 in grant money toward body cameras for the police department late Tuesday.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says the department already has 54 body cameras. He says the funds will enable the department to outfit all 400 officers with cameras.

Toledo police adopted the technology in 2015.

